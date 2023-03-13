The hip hop scene in Falmouth is booming - this is why

Play Brightcove video

A Falmouth University student is drawing in hundreds of music fans at his Hip-hop events in Cornwall.

Ephraim Masudi, also known as Ghetto Orange, is a singer, songwriter and performer studying at Falmouth University who moved to the Duchy three years ago to study music.

On Saturday (11 March), Ghetto Orange performed at the Princess Pavilion in Falmouth which attracted around 250 people.

He said: "Initially when I did come down here, I was trying to search to see if there was any Hip-hop or jazz because I need it, but there wasn't any.

"So I released some music, found some venues and we just started doing shows from then on.

"We decided to call it Orange Fest. I guess we can officially call it a festival now we had around 250 people who came through.

"All our friends came down, those friends have grown into fans. We don't even know half the people's names now - we're kind of like local celebrities around here now.

"It's really good to have started a scene. We were doing it mostly for the university students but it's grown into the general public turning up.

"It's really good to see people of all ages turn up. I guess it kind of shows that people wanted this and they never had it before.

Music has always been a central part of Ephraim's life, he told ITV News West Country.

"I started playing drums on pots and pans, that turned to beats", he said.

"A lot of my influences come from Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Kanye West.

"The type of music I make is an amalgamation of things I listen to and like that I put together - a lot of soul, lot of funk, lot of hip-hop."