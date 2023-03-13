Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Filton.

The victim was waiting for a bus in Filton Avenue, near the Station Road junction, at about 6.30am on 25 February when she was approached by a man riding a black e-scooter.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man asked the victim a number of questions and made 'sexualised comments' towards her.

He then assaulted her by sexually touching her.

The offender is described as male, mixed race, about 5ft 6ins, with a small moustache. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up, as well as blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The woman did not sustain any physical injuries but has understandably been left shaken and upset by what has happened.

"Witnesses or anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223045795."