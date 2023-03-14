A man from Bristol has been jailed for 12 years after he burgled a house, stole a car and then robbed a shop armed with an axe.

Danny O'Driscoll's short-lived crime spree ended on 8 April last year with him being involved in a car crash.

He began by burgling a house in Bedminster Down, from which he also made off with a car.

He then took the vehicle to East Street, Bedminster, and entered a shop wielding an axe, threatening staff with the blade before robbing them.

Members of the public managed to detain O'Driscoll at the shop but he was able to break free, and threatened them with a knife.

He returned to the stolen car and attempted to make a getaway but soon collided a PCSO on foot patrol and then crashed into another vehicle. The PCSO was unharmed.

He was arrested shortly afterwards.

O'Driscoll was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (7 March) after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

Officer in the case, PC Louise Jones from Avon and Somerset Police said: "O'Driscoll's disregard for the public's safety in this case is shocking.

"He broke into someone's home, stole their belongings, then robbed and threatened staff in a shop before further threats to the public.

"He caused a great deal of alarm and distress through his terrible series of crimes.

"We would like to thank the public for their attempts to detain O'Driscoll and we hope they are reassured by this significant sentence.

"We will do our upmost to hold criminals to account for their actions."