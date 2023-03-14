A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in Redruth.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a white Iveco van and a pedestrian on the A3047 Agar Road at around 3pm on Monday afternoon (13 March).

Officers found the child had been injured in the collision, which happened at the junction with Wilson Way. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The force says his family has been informed and that they are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 67-year-old man from Hayle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.

He remains in police custody.

The road was closed by the police while investigations took place and it reopened at around 1am this morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to come forward, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230058989.

Officers will be holding a pop-up police surgery at the Morrison’s car park on Agar Road between 1pm and 2pm today, to allow members of the community to speak to the police directly.