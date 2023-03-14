Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment two people removed a tv worth £1,000 from a Wiltshire gym

CCTV footage shows the theft of a TV worth thousands of pounds from a gym in Devizes.

The footage shows two hooded people removing the device from a wall in Snap Fitness Gym on 6 March.

Officers say they believe the pair made off with the screen along New Park Street in the direction of Wadworths Brewery.

Wiltshire Police say the television is thought to be worth around £1,000.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230024747.