Man in court accused of stealing 20 bikes in Bristol

A man has been charged with almost 40 offences relating to theft in Bristol.

Lewis Collins appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court yesterday (13 March), accused of stealing 20 bikes as well as more than a dozen charges relating to stolen goods.

The 27-year-old has been charged with 20 counts of theft of a pedal cycle, 19 counts of handling stolen goods and one of possessing a class B drug (cannabis).

The charges relating to theft are all relate to alleged incidents within a 16-month period, between November 2021 and March 2023.

Collins, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.