A Plymouth man says he would have lost his life if it was not for a complete stranger who saved his life after he collapsed on a golf course.

Graham Metters, 69, was putting down his golf tee when he fell to the ground at Boringdon Golf Club.

The woman he was playing with managed to call for help, and it was 50-year-old Craig Fairey who came to Graham's aid.

"I was on the ninth when Nancy shouted 'help, help, he's collapsed'. I thought you'd come over the bank here and slipped", Craig said.

Craig has received a CPR Hero Award from the British Heart Foundation for his efforts in saving Graham's life. Credit: BPM Media/Livewell South West

After seeing that Graham had collapsed, Craig immediately started CPR and continued for about 20 minutes until emergency services arrived.

Craig, a podiatrist, said he had the confidence to start CPR because he'd been through life support training, as well as having a military background.

"I don't know why but I just stepped straight in with CPR, all the way through for about twenty minutes", he said.

"Two ambulances and an air ambulance later, they took him away and here we are. He's up and walking around."

Craig said he had to choose between "fight and flight", but his training meant he could stay calm.

"In all my time in the military and working within the NHS, I've never had to do it", he said.

"As a podiatrist, it's not one of those things that you ever think you're going to do. It had to happen on a weekend where I'm off work enjoying my spare time."

Graham said he is grateful for Craig and has "nothing but admiration" for him.

He said: "There's really no words I can describe to say how much I appreciated what he did.

"There were lots of people here, he was the one who came forward. Without him, I would almost certainly have been, well I'd have been buried and that by now.

"He saved my life. If I gave him everything I had, it wouldn't be enough."