A puppy has been rescued by fire crews after it became trapped in a waterway crossing in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue crews were called at around 7:45am to reports of the small dog being trapped in a culvert near to Midsummer Walk in the city.

The animal was left "shaken" but not injured following the rescue mission, the fire service says.

The young dog is now recovering at a nearby vets while its owner is traced, it added.

The rescue mission took just over an hour, and crews left the scene at around 9am.