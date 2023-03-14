Thousands of racing fans have descended on Cheltenham for the first day of the festival today - with celebrities and royals among them.

Carol Vorderman and Phil Vickery are just a few of the stars seen on day one of Cheltenham Festival today on a sunny day at the racecourse.

There has already been royal interest in the festival, with Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall both spotted among the crowds.

The four-day event will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on Cheltenham, with days of racing culminating with the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Here are some of the stars spotted at Cheltenham on day one...

Gina Coladangelo and Matt Hancock on day one of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Princess Anne is a regular at the festival. Credit: PA

Zara Tindall, Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham at day one of the races Credit: PA

Carol Vorderman watching the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase Credit: PA