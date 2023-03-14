It was 50 years ago that one of the greatest footballers of all time visited the South West to play against Plymouth Argyle in a match which has gone down in the region's sporting folklore.

After the match, which Argyle won 3-2 against Santos, Brazilian superstar Pele handed over his shirt to Argyle defender John Hore - and it is now on display at the city's museum.

Pele was the star attraction as Santos visited Plymouth. Credit: South West Film and Television Archive

"It was an unbelievable feeling,' John said.

"Utter delight. The fact that he picked me out, signalled to me to, offered the shirt and for him to pass it over to me was fantastic, and I still feel very proud to this day."

The shirt has gone on display at The Box in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Adam Milford, senior engagement and learning officer at The Box, said: "It's a great opportunity to show something that has huge significance for the city of Plymouth and many, many thousands of fans of Plymouth Argyle Football Club.

"The club is central to the community of the city. And for many, many people that were there that night, it's just part of their their history and heritage.

"So the opportunity to be able to display that for people today is brilliant and it's something we're really excited about at The Box."