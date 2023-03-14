Play Brightcove video

Watch as contractors fence off Armada Way as trees are removed. Credit: STRAW

Dozens of trees are being chopped down tonight (Tuesday 14 March) in Plymouth as part of a controversial multi-million pound renovation project.

The Armada Way scheme was given the final go-ahead just hours earlier by the city council.

Work to cut down 130 mature trees is currently in progress. The council say it will replace them with 169 semi-mature trees which it claims will be healthier and more suited to the location.

More than 8,000 people signed a petition last year to save the existing trees.

The council ran an engagement programme for six days in February giving people the chance to express their views on the new designs.

Armada Way was closed for the tree removal in the evening Credit: ITV News

The council’s final design includes 169 semi-mature trees, a revised planting schedule, and a "commitment to investigate wider tree planting in the city centre".

Assistant Chief Executive, Giles Perritt, said: “We need to get on with this scheme.

"We’ve listened, we have made more environmental improvements and have added more trees but our core priority has to be creating a smart, business friendly, attractive, city centre.

"We cannot lose sight of why we wanted this scheme to happen in the first place.

"We know some people will not be happy with this but we hope that the majority of our residents will appreciate that we have done all we can to address people’s concerns."