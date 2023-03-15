The Queen Consort has arrived at Cheltenham Festival for day two of racing.

Camilla, The Queen Consort, is passionate about horse racing and was greeted by Regional Director of Cheltenham Racecourse Ian Renton when she arrived on site for ladies' day today (15 March).

Among the races Camilla is set to watch today is The Queen Mother Champion Chase, at 3.30pm.

Camilla worse a horse racing brooch on day two of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Camilla, The Queen Consort, on day two of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

The event is always popular with the royals, with Princess Anne and Zara Tindall attending the opening day of this year's festival.

Celebrities are often spotted at the event too with Harry Redknapp, Carol Vorderman and Josie Gibson all seen today.

Carol Vorderman has been at the festival on both day one and day two Credit: PA

Chris Kamara poses for a photo with a member of the racecourse staff on day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

The racing event is run by The Jockey Club and is Britain’s third biggest sporting event in terms of attendance.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to Cheltenham for the four-day racing festival, which will finish with the Gold Cup on Friday.

But race-goers are being urged to pack their umbrellas, with the Met Office weather forecast saying rain due to hit Cheltenham Racecourse today.