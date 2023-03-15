An E-fit image has been released after reports a man tried to 'take hold' of an eight-year-old boy who was walking to school with his mum in Yeovil.

Police say the boy was walking alongside his mum who was pushing another child in a buggy when a car pulled up alongside them on Cedar Grove in the town at about 8.30am on 6 March.

A man then tried to pull the boy away from his mum but she held on to him and started shouting, officers say.

He then made off in a "dirty white" car with tinted rear windows, travelling in the direction of Preston Road.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The woman described the man as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders.

"He had olive brown skin, dark-coloured hair in a quiff-style and a beard."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5223053285.