E-fit released after man tries to grab boy walking to school with his mum

The man is described as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

An E-fit image has been released after reports a man tried to 'take hold' of an eight-year-old boy who was walking to school with his mum in Yeovil.

Police say the boy was walking alongside his mum who was pushing another child in a buggy when a car pulled up alongside them on Cedar Grove in the town at about 8.30am on 6 March.

A man then tried to pull the boy away from his mum but she held on to him and started shouting, officers say.

He then made off in a "dirty white" car with tinted rear windows, travelling in the direction of Preston Road.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The woman described the man as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders.

"He had olive brown skin, dark-coloured hair in a quiff-style and a beard."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5223053285.