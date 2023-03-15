Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Yate this morning (March 15).

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of the fire on Dean Road.

They are reassuring people that they are dealing with the blaze but are asking the public to avoid the area if at all possible.

In a statement, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 04:03 to reports of smoke issuing from an industrial unit on Dean Road, Yate.

"On arrival, crews from Yate, Kingswood, Patchway, Temple, Southmead, Bedminster, Hicks Gate, Avonmouth and Portishead found the industrial unit well alight.

"Firefighters are using four 45mm jets and three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. There were fortunately no casualties."

Updates to follow

7:15am - Dean Road closed

According to Inrix, Dean Road in Yate, is closed as a result of the building fire: "Dean Road in both directions closed due to building fire from Collett Way to Armstrong Way."

7:40am - Fire extinguished

Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirm the fire has now been extinguished.