An emotional moment when a fallen horse received a huge cheer from the public has been captured on camera at the Cheltenham Festival.

Dysart Dynamo was competing for the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy with jockey Danny Mullins, when he fell heavily on the last fence, during his second race on Tuesday (14 March).

The Willie Mullins-trained runner then spent several minutes on the floor, while screens were erected so vets could attend to the horse in private.

Dystart Dynamo was reportedly winded by the fall, rather than seriously injured Credit: PA Images

But the seven-year-old gelding then emerged from behind the screens to a large cheer from the crowd, led by his tearful groom Janna Walsh.

The horse, owned by Eleanor Manning, is reported to have been just winded by the fall rather than seriously hurt.

The race was eventually won by El Fabiolo, who was the pre-race favourite.

The incident came on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, which saw celebrities such as Carol Vorderman and Phil Vickery make a visit, alongside royals including Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall.

The four-day event will see hundreds of thousands of people descend on Cheltenham, with days of racing culminating with the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The second day of the festival began at the racecourse this morning and has already seen Camilla, the Queen Consort, in attendance.

