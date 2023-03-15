It's the second day of Cheltenham Festival 2023 - and thousands have descended on the racehorse to enjoy the event.

The racing event is run by The Jockey Club and is Britain’s third biggest sporting event in terms of attendance.

In 2022, it attracted a record total of 280,627 people across four days. The event's capacity will be capped at 68,500 each day and is taking place 14 to 17 March.

Here is the forecast issued by the Met Office for Cheltenham Racecourse.

10am to 12pm

Cloudy and overcast, with temperature around 5 degrees although feeling like 2 degrees. A low south-easterly breeze of 8mph.

1pm to 2pm

Cloud thickens with the chance of rain increasing from 5% to 20%.

3pm to 5pm

It is forecast to starting raining, although not torrential. Temperature will increase to 6 degrees with wind of 6mph pushing up from the south.

From 6pm onwards

Rain will intensify to 80% with temperature feeling like 2 degrees. Gusts of wind will increase to 26mph.

Tomorrow

For the third day of Cheltenham Festival, rain is not forecast until 3pm with temperatures increasing to 10 degrees.