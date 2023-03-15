A man arrested after a 12-year-old boy died in Cornwall has been released under investigation.

The boy died after being hit by a van while walking in Pool, Redruth on Monday afternoon (13 March).

The incident involved a white Iveco van and happened on the A3047 Agar Road at around 3pm.

A 67-year-old man from Hayle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.

Devon and Cornwall Police say he has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to come forward, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230058989.