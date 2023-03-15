A man has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a woman was stabbed in Cheltenham.

Joshua Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, was arrested following an investigation by the South East Counter Terrorism unit.

The 29-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (March 16).

It happened outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylor's Lane on Thursday (9 March).

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: "We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest any wider threat to the local community.

"We must now let the judicial process take place."