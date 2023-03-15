Paignton Zoo in Devon has welcomed three African lions which arrived on 9 March.

The lions journeyed across the South West from Newquay Zoo and have begun settling into their new home.

Paignton Zoo and Newquay Zoo are both managed by the conservation charity Wild Planet Trust who are dedicated to help halt species decline.

Last year, Paignton Zoo made the decision to send much loved Asiatic lion ‘Yali’ to Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland to be paired with a female as part of an international breeding programme.

Clare Rugg, head of conservation services, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the three lions to Paignton Zoo, they include a new male lion called Boss and two females called Semira and Amahle.”

“Both Paignton and Newquay Zoo have changed substantially over the years and as a science-led charitable trust, we are constantly reviewing the ways in which we look after our animals.

"The lion enclosure at Paignton Zoo is much larger than the one at Newquay and so will provide our three lions with substantially more room”.

The lion enclosure at Paignton Zoo is much larger than the one at Newquay Credit: Wild Planet Trust

Transporting the lions has taken months of planning to ensure the process is as safe as possible for the lions and for everyone involved in the operation.

On the day of the move there was a large team on hand including keepers, vets and drivers and three vehicles used for transportation.

Steve Nash, head of campaigns and programmes, added: “This move has been a long time coming and we know our members and supporters have been looking forward to their arrival.

"There have been lions at Paignton Zoo for most of its 100 year history and as a species that is becoming increasingly rare in the wild, we hope these new arrivals will play a key role in inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”