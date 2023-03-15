A tenant farmer attacked a landowner on Bodmin Moor in a row over an injured horse, leaving him "genuinely fearful for his life", a court has heard.

Trevor Cole, aged 44, put Rupert Hanbury-Tenison in a headlock and punched him as they grappled on the ground.

The 52-year-old victim said he was "genuinely in fear of his life" and has suffered PTSD as a result of the incident.

Bodmin Magistrates' Court heard how there had been difficulties between the men over a number of years.

The court was told that Rupert Hanbury-Tenison had received a text about an injured horse and went to check on the situation.

The horse belonged to Cole who is a tenant farmer and has grazing rights on the land.

He told the landowner that he did not need his help and was sorting it out.

But Cole then "lost his temper" and attacked the victim.

Dashcam footage showed the attack in which he suffered cuts, swelling and permanent grinding on his jaw.

Cole, who is a father of six and lives in Cardinham, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in June 2021.

His main job was clearing livestock from Dartmoor's firing ranges and his partner and daughter look after the cattle and horses on their common land.

Bodmin Magistrates' Court sentenced Cole to one-year community order, with 12 days in rehabilitation and he was ordered to pay a total of £1,472 in fines, victim compensation and court costs.

