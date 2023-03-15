Two men are due to appear in court in Plymouth after being charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

Officers with Devon and Cornwall Police's Roads Policing Unit said they stopped a vehicle "for the theft of catalytic converters" late last night (14 March).

In an image posted online by police, eight catalytic converters and a car jack can be seen in the boot of the vehicle.

The officers tweeted: "Following our arrests last night for the theft of catalytic converters both males have been charged and remanded for court for conspiracy to steal & dangerous driving (plus a few other offences).

"Just hope the courts do their bit now!"

A blue BMW was pictured in a photo posted to Twitter by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The force has confirmed that two men have been arrested and are due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court today (15 March).

Daniel Doran, 18, from Hemingford Grey in Cambridgeshire, has been charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

Felix Rooney, 31, of no fixed abode in Cambridge has been charged with the same offence.

Rooney also faces charges of dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third-party insurance and driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with a licence.

