A 41-year-old man has admitted causing the death of a female pedestrian he hit while driving a stolen car near Beaminster.

Two others - including a young boy - were also injured in the incident.

Shane Bovey, of Monmouth Road, Yeovil, Somerset, was charged after the crash on the A3066 Main Road in Mosterton.

Appearing at Bournemouth Crown Court today (16 March), he pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Nicole Bowden, 48, and aggravated vehicle taking.

He also faces two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to a woman and her young son – but prosecutor Kerry Maylin said they will be put to him at a later hearing.

Ms Bowden was walking in the Dorset village on 8 February when she was hit by a Mercedes CLK320 convertible, which had been taken by Bovey without its owners permission earlier that day.

She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where she died of her injuries the next day.

The other hurt pedestrians were also airlifted to hospital where the woman, in her 20s, was in a critical condition.

Her son had a broken eye socket and was put into an induced coma but has since recovered, the court was told.

Judge William Mousley KC banned Bovey, who appeared by video-link from prison, from driving and remanded him in custody until the next hearing on 2 May.