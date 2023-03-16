A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful" 12-year-old son who died in a car crash in Cornwall.

Harrison Palmer, from Camborne, died at the scene of the crash on the A3047 in Pool on 13 March.

It happened at the Agar Road junction with Wilson Way at just after 3.30pm.

His family have paid tribute to him, saying: “We are devastated and truly heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful boy Harrison.

"No words can describe our pain.

“We want to thank all of the emergency services and members of the community who did all they could.

“We are also very grateful for the love, support and condolences that we have received since.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

A 67-year-old man from Hayle who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit has been released under investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 50230058989.

