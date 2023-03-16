It's the third day of Cheltenham Festival 2023 - and thousands have descended on the racehorse to enjoy the event.

The racing event is run by The Jockey Club and is Britain’s third biggest sporting event in terms of attendance.

In 2022, it attracted a record total of 280,627 people across four days. The event's capacity will be capped at 68,500 each day and is taking place 14 to 17 March.

Here is the forecast issued by the Met Office for Cheltenham Racecourse.

10am-1pm

Cloudy and overcast, with temperature around 11 degrees although feeling like 8 degrees. A south-westerly wind of 16mph.

2pm-3pm

There is an 80% chance of heavy rain from 2pm, with the wind dropping to 11mph.

4pm-7pm

Rain will become less intense, but will last all afternoon

7pm onwards

It is due to stop raining after 7pm and throughout the night

Tomorrow

The day will begin cloudy, changing to having showers by lunchtime, but clearing again in the late afternoon. Temperatures of around 14 degrees, with a low south-westerly wind of 14mph.