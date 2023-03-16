A man from Cornwall was left 'astounded' after finding what is thought to be a sawn-off rhino horn in a cave near his home.

John Roundhill from Polperro made the bizarre discovery in Willy Wolcox Cave.

"I was showing some visitors the cave at low tide when I discovered a sawn-off rhino horn wedged into a crevice", he said.

“My friend who used to live in Africa and still has plenty of contact over there contacted rangers who confirmed it was from a rhino.

“I was astounded, frankly, that it was here and, I admit, a little disgusted that it had been sawn off of an animal."

John said all the information he managed to gather suggests his finding was a rhino’s posterior horn.

He added: "It's certainly the first time I have ever discovered anything remotely like this on the beach.

"It doesn't look like it's been in the water for months and months. There are no barnacles or algae. It's a bit damaged on the top. But it just begs the question how it got there?"

"I took it to the police in case they had any ongoing investigations into animal poaching or ivory smuggling - that kind of thing. But they didn't. The plan is to give to animal charity so it can be disposed of appropriately."

The rhino horn measures about 20 centimetres in diameter at the base and about 11cm in height.

Charity Save the Rhino says there has been a growing demand for them globally, especially from China, where they are a status symbol for wealth.

John added: "It raises the question as to whether it has travelled in the sea from Africa or if there is active smuggling directly to the UK by sea."