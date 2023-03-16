Stars and royals have been arriving at Cheltenham Festival for St Patrick's Thursday, day three of the races.

It's a day where horses and jockeys put on a special show to try and tip the balance and get closer to winning the highly sought-after Prestbury cup.

Among the famous faces attending the penultimate day of the event were Sir Alex Ferguson, Peter Crouch, Carol Vorderman and Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Princess Anne joined the list of royals attending the 2023 event, wearing a grey coat, coloured scarf and matching black hat and gloves.

Yesterday, the Queen Consort, Camilla arrived at Cheltenham Races as an honorary member of the Jockey Club.

Here are some of the stars spotted at Cheltenham Races on day three...

The event has seen multiple royal guests this year, including Princess Anne. Credit: PA

Princess Anne returned to Cheltenham for day three of this year's festival Credit: PA

Zara and Mike Tindall are regular visitors to Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA

Sir Alex Ferguson on day three of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Love Island star Chris Hughes Credit: PA

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall at Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA