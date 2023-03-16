Tributes have been paid to a "dedicated and kind" councillor who died on 9 March.

Ray Theodoulou, 83, represented Fairford at Cotswold District Council and was former chairman and deputy leader of Gloucestershire County Council.

He was the longest-serving conservative councillor at Cotswold District Council after being elected in 2003 and serving until his death.

He spent a total of four terms in office and just under 20 years representing the Coln Valley Ward.

A minute's silence was held by the County Council today (15 March), to honour Mr Theodoulou.

Conservative group leader, Councillor Tony Berry, said: "Ray was the best kind of councillor.

“His knowledge, experience and dedication enabled him to do a good job. On top of this, he was easy to get on with and a kind man. He will be missed."

He added: "Everybody you speak to, in these circles in particular, would always bump into Ray either buying his lunch or getting the shop.

Council leader Joe Harris said: “Many local people knew Ray, he was a lovely person and I always used to enjoy our discussions despite our political differences.

“He was on the Council when I first joined in 2011 and I know that he will be missed by colleagues at the Council, his constituents in the Coln Valley Ward and of course his family and friends.

“On behalf of the Council, I would like to pass on our sympathies to Ray’s family and loved ones.”

Mr Theodoulou’s funeral will take place at St Swithin’s Church in Quenington on 28 March at 2pm.