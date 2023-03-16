A nine-year-old girl's idea to install a post box to send letters to people who have died has made it to Somerset.

Matilda Handy came up with the unique project after she wanted to send letters to her grandparents who have both passed away.

The first memorial postbox was unveiled at a crematorium in Nottinghamshire over Christmas, but Matilda and her mum wanted to install postboxes all around the country.

The schoolgirl said it helped her grieve and speak to her grandparents in a way she thought she wouldn't be able to after they died.

"It was very nice because I'm very upset and it's just a very nice way to express my feelings and send a letter to them and to say how much I love them", she told ITV News at the time of unveiling her first post box.

Matilda's proud mum Leanne said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send Mamma and Grandad birthday and Christmas cards for them to read.

"She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the postbox is in place, I am so pleased that people are using it, and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones."

There are now almost 40 of the postboxes installed around the country.

