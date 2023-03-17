Police are investigating the rape of a woman on beach in Cornwall.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted on Towan Beach in Newquay between 3am and 4am on Sunday 12 March.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to a person who was fishing in the area at the time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Chris Donald, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this case and we are really keen to identify and speak to a person who may have seen or heard something which may assist our enquiries.

“Through CCTV enquiries we believe a person was finishing on the beach in the early hours of Sunday and I would ask them to get in touch with us.

“I’d also ask that anyone else who was in the area and may have relevant information, to please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, police ask that you call 101 and quote the reference number 158 12/3/23