Bristol Airport has issued a warning to passengers to leave extra time to get there due to roadworks on the A38.

People travelling to the airport on Monday 20 March and Tuesday 21 March are being warned to expect delays due to maintenance on the A38 Bristol Road.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "North Somerset Council will be carrying out routine maintenance on Bristol Road of the A38 by the airport.

"Temporary traffic lights will be operating; please allow extra journey time."