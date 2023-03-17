A fire broke out at a derelict dairy farm in Great Torrington on Thursday evening (16 March).

Local residents were advised to close their windows and asked to avoid the area around the Dairy Crest site on Rolle Road.

Posting on Twitter, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "#Torrington 20:00 16/03/23 we are currently dealing with a large fire involving a derelict commercial building in Rolle Road Torrington.

"Residents are advised to keep windows closed and avoid the area."

Last night, a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "It is an ongoing fire, six appliances along including specialist appliances are at the scene along with four breathing apparatus.

"Our aerial ladder platform is being set up to take a visual of the building from above."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and there are currently no known injuries.

This morning (March 17), the fire service confirmed that operations ceased at 3am and local crew are re-inspecting the site.

The Dairy Crest has been closed since 1993 and is due for demolition as part of a £42 million development of 173 new homes by developers