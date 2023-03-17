Man charged in connection with Cornwall beach rape

170323 Towan Beach BPM Media
The incident happened on Towan Beach in Newquay Credit: BPM Media

A man has been charged after a woman was raped on a beach in Cornwall.

Ghenadie Babii, 38, of Narrowcliff, Newquay, has been charged with the rape of a woman in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 March and was remanded in custody.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted on Towan Beach in Newquay sometime between 3am and 4am on Sunday 12 March.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.