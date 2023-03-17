Man using triple the emissions to take detour around Bristol's clean air zone

A 73-year-old from Bristol has said he is using three times his old emissions to avoid the city’s clean air zone charge.

Adrian Knight from Easton drives a 1987 Suzuki which would clock up a charge of £9 a day if driven through Bristol's clean air zone.

Instead, when he travels to Bedminster weekly, he uses a route three times the length, which he argues is less economically friendly.

He said: "The CAZ is not fit for purpose, that's if it's designed to clean the air. I am a pensioner and cannot afford a compliant car.

"As a driver of a 36-year-old car who wishes to travel from Easton to Bedminster, I have two choices, either pay the tax (revenue generating) or drive around the outside of the zone which is approximately three times the mileage.

"It is far cheaper for me to go around the zone. I, therefore, generate three times the emissions as I used to."

In response, Bristol City Council have said: “Around 80% of drivers’ vehicles already meet the clean air zone’s requirements and don’t need to pay a charge.

“We secured a £42million funding package from the government, much more than other cities which have implemented clean air zones, to support people and businesses who are affected.

“Temporary clean air zone exemptions are available until the end of March and beyond this financial support will still be available for businesses and those who live or work in the zone and earn an income of less than £27,000 per year. There are also free travel offers available for anyone that lives or works in Bristol.

“The data from air quality monitors will be used by the national Clean Air Zone Assessment Programme run by the Institute of Transport Studies (University of Leeds) which will report to national Government.

“Air quality varies daily, weekly and monthly as weather conditions and traffic patterns vary. Individual monitor results must therefore be validated based on a full calendar year of data.

"We are confident that the effects of Bristol’s zone on air quality can be accurately reported in 2024.”