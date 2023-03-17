Thousands of pounds have been raised to go towards the funeral of a teenage Ukrainian refugee who died in Devon, with her mum saying she's been "overwhelmed" by the support she's received.

Albina Yevko, 14, was found unconscious on Dawlish Beach after she was reported missing on 4 March.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Exeter where she died.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there was no third-party involvement in the teenager’s death.

The schoolgirl came to Devon with her mother after fleeing her war-torn home country.

Paying tribute to her daughter following her death, her mum said: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

"Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts."

The teenager's death has prompted a huge community response, with more than £2,500 already raised to go towards funeral costs and helping her family.

Albina's mother is said to be "overwhelmed" by the support she's received.

The fundraiser was set up by Teignbridge Voluntary Groups who will spend the money on funeral costs, air travel for her relatives, as well as a live link for her family back in Ukraine.

The remaining funds will be used to help provide a Ukrainian-speaking counsellor for the family.

"Albina’s mum is overwhelmed by the outpouring of grief and offers of support she and her host family have been sent", the fundraiser read.

"This is the most painful and horrendous time for her but it is comforting to know that others share her grief and cared for her daughter."

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

