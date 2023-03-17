The stars at Cheltenham Festival for Gold Cup Friday - including Idris Elba and Ed Westwick
ITV News speaks to celebrities as they arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse
Idris Elba, Nick Knowles and Luke Evans are among the celebrities who have been spotted at Cheltenham Festival for Gold Cup Friday.
The four-day event has seen stars and royals flock to Cheltenham, including The Queen Consort, Camilla, and Princess Anne.
Other stars who have been spotted on previous days include Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp.
Crowds have been arriving at Cheltenham Festival this morning (17 March) for Gold Cup day, the final day of the races.
The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup not only headlines Day Four but is also the feature race of The Cheltenham Festival for spectators, jockeys and trainers alike.
The race has a £625,000 prize pot which is split between the top five finishers.
Here are some of the stars spotted at Cheltenham Races on day four...