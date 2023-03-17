Play Brightcove video

ITV News speaks to celebrities as they arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse

Idris Elba, Nick Knowles and Luke Evans are among the celebrities who have been spotted at Cheltenham Festival for Gold Cup Friday.

The four-day event has seen stars and royals flock to Cheltenham, including The Queen Consort, Camilla, and Princess Anne.

Other stars who have been spotted on previous days include Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp.

Crowds have been arriving at Cheltenham Festival this morning (17 March) for Gold Cup day, the final day of the races.

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup not only headlines Day Four but is also the feature race of The Cheltenham Festival for spectators, jockeys and trainers alike.

The race has a £625,000 prize pot which is split between the top five finishers.

Here are some of the stars spotted at Cheltenham Races on day four...

Idris Elba arrives on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Credit: PA Images

Left to right, Jade Holland Cooper, Julian Dunkerton and Idris Elba ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA Images

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie arrive Credit: PA Images

Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans Credit: PA Images

Ed Westwick and Amy Johnson Credit: PA Images

Rich Ricci, a former investment banker, is one of the biggest characters in the world of horse racing Credit: PA Images

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow, the son of the former England wicketkeeper David Bairstow Credit: PA Images