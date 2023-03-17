A woman is in hospital after a fire broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue was called at 00:38 on Thursday 16 March to reports of a fire on Morris Road in Lockleaze.

Crews from Southmead, Temple, Patchway, Kingswood and Bedminster were called to the scene.

Firefighters found one of the first-floor flats "well alight" and used three jets and one high pressure hose to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival, crews found one of the first-floor flats well alight. Firefighters used three 45mm jets and one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze. Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety."One female casualty has been conveyed to hospital by our ambulance colleagues. Avon and Somerset Police were also in attendance."

Avon and Somerset Police has been contacted for comment.