A woman has died after being hit by a van in Somerset yesterday evening (March 16).

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 5:20pm on Green Lane Avenue in Street.

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified was walking when she was hit by a blue transit van, her next of kin have been informed.

Her family is being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The driver, a man in his 20s, has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

The road was closed following the collision so the police could carry out an investigation.

The Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the reference 5223062173.