A former pub in Trowbridge has been turned into a house for the homeless.

The home can support up to ten people and is aimed as being a stepping stone for rough sleepers before they move into more permanent housing.

The housing is called The Bridge and is managed by the homeless charity Alabaré, with a grant towards staffing from Wiltshire Council.

The Council has not yet disclosed any details about the former pub or its location.

People will be able to live at The Bridge for up to two years; during which time the Alabaré team will provide support and training to help people successfully find secure accommodation.

Cabinet Member for Housing Phil Alford said: “I’m pleased we have this additional accommodation where, in partnership with Alabaré, we can offer our rough sleepers a safe place to stay and support for them to move forward with getting their life back on track.

The council hasn't revealed the location of the home yet. Credit: LDRS

“This facility is much needed and will be a ‘bridge’ to a new life and better prospects for those entering its doors.

“This aligns with our business plan for people to be empowered to live full, healthy and enriched lives.

“Moving from being a rough sleeper to having a permanent home and employment can be daunting, but this service will provide the wraparound support for health and wellbeing and the tools to make the changes.

“We know this approach works as it has done many other times in Wiltshire and I look forward to hearing good stories of people moving on in the future.”

Senior Service Manager at Alabaré Nicki Vigor said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Wiltshire Council to offer people who have fallen into crisis and poverty the support they need to rebuild their lives.

“The challenges they have faced often linked to trauma and so we want to provide support that addresses their experiences and start to provide some stability from which they can begin to move on from.

“This is vital help which means that many can leave homelessness behind for good.”

Referrals are accepted via Wiltshire Council Rough Sleeper team who can be contacted on 0300 456 0106.