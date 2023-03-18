A man in his 30s has died at the Watering Hole bar on Perranporth Beach.

Emergency services were called to the bar at 9.30am today (18 March) after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

Police say the man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The Watering Hole has shared a post on Facebook saying it will be closed today and tomorrow following the incident.