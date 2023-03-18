One of Cornwall's much-loved breweries which collapsed into administration last year has been taken over by another Cornish beer producer.

Skinner's went into administration last year after struggling with rising costs and losing out on business during the pandemic.

Despite a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the company in 2021, which raised £80,000 in three days, the "heartbroken" owner Steve Skinner announced the news in October.

The firm has been operating for more than two decades, having been established in 1997.

It was announced in January that a buyer had been found for the much-loved brewery, but it was kept under wraps for almost two months.

The new owner has now been revealed as Indian Queens-based company Goodh, owned by local man Louis Simpson.

Mr Simpson confirmed he plans to continue brewing iconic Cornish heritage beers including Betty Stogs and Cornish knocker.

“I don’t think I could live with myself if I didn’t," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Goodh - which means Cornish for Wild - is hoping to restart brewing at the Newham Industrial state in around a month's time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know