Police are investigating a serious assault which took place near a pub in Plymouth.

A cordon is in place after the incident, which happened near the Queen's Arms pub on Southside Street at just before midnight last night (17 March).

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are trying to "locate a male" who might have information about the assault.

The force has asked any witnesses to get in touch by quoting reference number 962 of 17 March.

The condition of a victim has not been confirmed.