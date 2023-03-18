Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman from Gloucester.

Julie, 54, has not been at her home address, near to St Oswalds Retail Park in the city, for "several days", police say.

Anyone who sees her is being asked to call 999.

It is believed that she was last seen in the area of Stroud Road after visiting a friend, who she told she was heading back home.

Gloucestershire Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding Julie.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Julie is white, 5ft 6ins in height, of a medium build, with brown hair. It is not known what she was last wearing.

"Anyone who has seen Julie or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of 14 March.

"Dial 999 if she is present at the time", they added.

