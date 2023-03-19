A motorcyclist has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries after a crash on the A30 near Chard, Somerset.

Police say the biker was involved in a single-vehicle collision which closed the A30 near Cricket St Thomas today (19 March).

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: " The rider of a silver Honda VFR has been airlifted to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing. Their next of kin have been contacted.

"If you saw or have any dashcam footage of the collision or of the motorbike in the moments beforehand please call 101 and give the reference 5223064276."