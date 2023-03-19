Police are concerned for the welfare of a Bristol man who texted his family after he was last seen to say he "didn't know where he was".

Preston, who is 26, left his home in Shirehampton on the evening of 17 March and hasn't been seen since.

The last his family and friends heard from him was via text in the early hours of the following day, where he said his car had broken down and he was lost.

Preston was last seen leaving his address at about 9.30pm in his blue Renault Clio, with registration WU18 KBY.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Preston then messaged at 12.30am saying he'd broken down and didn't know where he was.

"He has not been in contact with family or friends since."

He is described as white, 6ft tall and muscular with short brown hair. He was wearing a tracksuit when he was last seen.

He is known to visit Clifton Downs, Almondsbury, Cribbs Causeway and Easter Compton areas of the city.

Anyone who knows where the 26-year-old is is asked to call 999, quoting reference 5223063728, or 101 if you've seen the car or have any other information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know