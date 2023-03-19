Firefighters tackled a huge blaze which broke out at an industrial site in Somerset.

Crews from Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare arrived at The Quarry on Lower Kewstoke Road in Worle at about 8pm last night (19 March) to find 50 bags of waste on fire.

Four fire engines were used to assist crews in putting out the flames.

People living in North Somerset reported seeing the sky turning "bright red" during the fire.

Residents in the area reported the whole sky turning 'bright red' following the fire Credit: Cathy Smith

Nearby residents were advised to stay inside and keep their windows and doors shut while crews put out the flames.

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue said: "We worked with the businesses at the quarry to move a lot of the bags out of the way, reducing the number involved and then worked with the Environment Agency to develop a plan to extinguish the fire.

"Overnight we dropped from four to three appliances and there are currently two on scene to ensure it does not reignite."

The fire service says the smoke inhalation risk to residents has reduced but people should still close windows and doors if there is still smoke seen in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know