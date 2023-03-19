Cornwall Council has revealed which areas will be next to have a 20mph speed limit enforced.

The council is set to reduce speed limits in most built-up areas in Cornwall from the standard 30mph to 20mph, as part of a £3.8million scheme to improve safety.

It follows a successful pilot scheme which has seen the changes already made in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford.

The pilot, referred to as phase one of the project, resulted in a reduction in motorists’ speed in these areas.

There are further plans for an extensive education and awareness campaign designed to let people know where the speed limit has been cut to 20mph and why.

Cornwall Council has released the schedule for the scheme’s rollout:

Phase two (2023) – Camborne, Pool, Redruth, Illogan; West Penwith; Truro and The Roseland

Phase three (2024) – Hayle and St Ives; St Austell and Mevagissey; Newquay and St Columb; Cornwall Gateway (Saltash and Torpoint area); Liskeard and Looe; China Clay area

Phase four (2025) – Helston and South Kerrier; Bude; Launceston

Phase five (2026) – Wadebridge and Padstow; Bodmin; Caradon (Callington and Calstock area); St Blazey, Fowey and Lostwithiel; St Agnes and Perranporth

The latest report on the 20mph project is set to go to Cornwall Council’s Cabinet next week for councillors to approve the rollout.

It states: “With a sign-only delivery approach (with associated Traffic Regulation Orders), we will be reliant on behaviour change to reduce vehicle speeds towards compliance.

“We acknowledge this will take time and we are addressing this through our communication/engagement strategy.

It later adds that whilst “there is a presumption that most existing 30mph limits will be reduced to 20mph, however not all roads are appropriate.”

The report explains: “Each new limit should be placed at a point that appears obvious to drivers as a transition into an urban area and be applied consistently.

"Roads too rural in nature do not encourage compliance and water down the impact of 20mph within the urbanised areas.”

Officers also highlight that whilst enforcement would be a “last resort” all the 20mph limits would be legally enforceable.

Cornwall Council’s Cabinet will meet on Wednesday 22 March to consider the report.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter