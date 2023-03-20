A car has overturned after crashing through the railings of an historic Bath hotel.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to Francis Hotel at 4:45am on Sunday 19 March, where they found an overturned car in the basement alley that separates the hotel from the street.

Firefighters rescued one person who had become stuck in the wedged car, but no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

One man had already freed himself from the car when the emergency services arrived.

The hotel said they were unable to comment following the incident, but confirmed they have remained open for business.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called to the Francis Hotel in Queen Square after reports a vehicle had left the road and was trapped.

“We sent two appliances to the incident and they discovered the car with one young male who had self-rescued and another person who was trapped.

"We assisted in rescuing him on behalf of the ambulance using a turn-table ladder and a line rescue system.

“He was then treated by the ambulance. We worked with the hotel to make sure their business was not affected.”

They added: “There were definitely no fatalities and almost definitely no bad injuries.”