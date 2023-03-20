Church leaders in the former home of Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French, have sparked a sexism row after announcing that they will not accept a woman vicar in charge of their congregation.

St Fimbarrus Church at Fowey in Cornwall has been without a vicar for the past four years.

It's claimed that a minority of the congregation said they couldn't be part of the church on 'theological grounds' unless the priest was a man.

Since 2014, women have also been allowed to become bishops, and some 43 per cent of licensed clergy in the Diocese of Truro, within which Cornwall falls, are women, higher than the national average.

It was hoped that the church would follow in the footsteps of some of its neighbouring parishes which have recently appointed a female vicar.

Dawn French lived in the village of Fowey until last year

Tywardreath and Golant welcomed Reverend Shona Hoad as priest-in-charge and many local residents hoped that she could serve Fowey too.

Accusations of sexism have been directed at the Fowey PCC on social media.

In a statement Fowey Parochial Church Council said: "As an evangelical church we look to the bible for all matters of faith. The bible is very clear on equality - all are equal.

"The bible, much written 2000 years ago was ahead of its time in its progressive attitude to women. There is, however, debate over the roles women play within the church.

"The church council has agreed a compromise position where we will both welcome women priests to teach the bible faithfully each Sunday and lead communion, but seek an overall male priest in charge.

"We appreciate this can be difficult to understand looking from the outside into the church, but would robustly defend that this position is not sexist, is widely established in the worldwide church, and accommodates all views in the membership of our church without exclusion."

However local people have reacted angrily to the statement in posts on social media.

Caitlin Phillips said: "What you call "legitimate theological difference", the world calls sexism. If it walks, swims and quacks like prejudice, then it is prejudice."

Kirstie Rowlandson added: "I would like it put on record that not all members of the congregation of St Fimbarrus are happy with the decision to ban women from applying to be our next Vicar."

While Claire Ciano said: "This is terrible and deeply disappointing. This backwards way of thinking is exactly why so many young people leave Cornwall and why the rest of the country think it is behind the times."

The Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen, Bishop of Truro, said: “It’s up to every parish, through its parochial church council, to decide whether or not it would be willing to have a woman as its priest.

“I have always supported the ministry of women, have been greatly blessed by it, and indeed over the years have encouraged many gifted women into ordination.

"Nonetheless I respect the decision that Fowey PCC have taken and recognise that they are entirely within their rights to have done so.”

The Church of England has an exemption on theological grounds from the UK employment laws which make discrimination due to gender, sexual orientation, and ethnicity unlawful.