Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Sydney left an address in Tuffley, Gloucester in the early hours of this morning (Monday 20 March) and was last seen in the area of Pearwood Way around 12.40am with no shoes on.

Police officers and family members have been searching for her.

Police want the public's help in locating Sydney Credit: Gloucestershire Police

It is believed she was last seen heading in the direction of Kingsway. Sydney also has links to the areas of Robinswood Hill, Abbeymead and Stroud.

The teen is vulnerable due to her age and police are urging anyone who has seen her to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, slim build, with brown mid-length hair which she was wearing down.

She was last seen wearing a nose ring, possibly a black leather jacket, light denim trousers and a black hooded top with a cropped top underneath.

Anyone who has seen her this morning is urged to call police on 101 and quote incident 13 of 20 March. If you can see her at the time of calling, dial 999 and ask for police.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000.