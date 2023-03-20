Play Brightcove video

Watch a clip from the bird feeder camera here.

A webcam has gone live, showing the vast array of wildlife which visits a Devon bird table.

The camera has been installed at one of Devon Wildlife Trust's nature reserves and has been described as "surprisingly addictive".

Trust spokesman Steve Hussey said: “In its first weeks the camera has picked up great-spotted woodpeckers, goldfinches, great tits, coal tits, dunnocks and robins.

"The camera even has night-vision, so that when the birds disappear, we are still able to see nocturnal appearances from foxes, badgers and fallow deer."

The real stars of the show, however, have been the cirl buntings, which have been increasing in number in Devon thanks to conservation work.

Mr Hussey said: "These are rare birds. To see them on camera is very encouraging.”

You can find the live bird table cam on Devon Wildlife Trust’s YouTube channel.